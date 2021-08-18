An early-morning traffic crash in Holt County involving a motor home sent six people to the hospital Wednesday.
A semi driven by Khamidjon Murodov of Brooklyn, New York, hit the back of the motor home’s towed unit at about 4:20 a.m. on Interstate 29 near mile marker 81, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. The motor home began sliding and overturned in a driving lane, the report said.
According to the crash report, six passengers in the motor home were injured, one seriously, and all were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Only one of the passengers was wearing a seat belt, the report said. Those in the motor home were from Arizona, Indiana, Oregon and Washington.
Neither driver was injured in the crash.
