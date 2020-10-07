A 4-year-old girl and a female adult, Dallas David, were seriously injured in a crash on 250th Street one mile west of Ravenwood, Missouri, in Nodaway County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
David and two minors, a girl and a boy, were eastbound on 250th Street when David, the driver, crossed the center of the roadway, began to slide and overcorrected. The vehicle went off the south side of the road and overturned.
The vehicle came to rest on its side facing northwest.
David and the young girl were transported to Mosaic Life Care of Maryville with serious injuries. The 4-year-old was then airlifted to Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City.
The 7-year-old boy was treated at the scene with only minor injuries.