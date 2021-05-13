This week is National Police Appreciation Week, and expressing gratitude can be a simple matter that makes a significant impact on law enforcement.
Even a nice word can brighten the day for officers, Buchanan County Chief Deputy Mike Donaldson said.
"Sometimes it can just be friendly talking out-and-about," he said. "Other times at the sheriff's department we've received cards, phone calls and sometimes even some, you know, small packages (and) gifts from children or school groups that have drawn pictures and written thank-you cards."
It's reassuring to frequently see officers out in the community, St. Joseph resident Stewart Hansen said.
"I live downtown so I appreciate their presence down here," he said. "As a senior, it's good to have them around. It makes us all feel safer, and the little things they do is what I like. They come around and if you need them, they'll ask questions or answer anything you have."
Any time he has had to call law enforcement it's been a good experience, Hansen said. Expressing it is especially important because, he said, officers aren't acknowledged often enough.
"Just say thanks," he said. "I know they don't hear it enough. I know it's a thankless job."
It's not just about appreciation for current law enforcement, Donaldson said. It's also important to recognize the sacrifices of former officers.
"Those that we have lost in the line of duty, they're on our mind year-round," he said. "But this is just one week where we kind of get to come together, you know, talk about it, remember and just think about those that have gone before us, and paid that ultimate sacrifice."
Some of the best people to talk to are young students because they show a heightened interest in the job, Donaldson said.
"It's kind of fun because they are so curious, and they will ask you a million questions," he said. "A lot of times it's about equipment, about your cars, and of course, it's different with the different age groups. But it's always an enjoyable time to sit down and just kind of share with them."
Those questions vary depending on the age group but there's a consistent curiosity, Donaldson said.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a nonprofit out of Washington, DC, that focuses on keeping police safe, held several virtual events through the week.
The nonprofit's website states that National Police Appreciation Week happens every year, and began in 1962, when President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. A joint resolution of Congress in 1962 established National Police Week which is meant to recognize those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
For more information on National Police Week, see nleomf.org.
