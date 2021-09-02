Silver Alert sent out for missing St. Joseph woman

Update: As of around 5:50 p.m., the Silver Alert has been lifted, and Lockwood has been located.
A Silver Alert has been issued by Missouri State Highway Patrol for a missing 87-year-old St. Joseph woman.
Eileen C. Lockwood left Mosaic Life Care around 9:45 a.m. Thursday in a black 2008 Buick Lucerne, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Lockwood is 5’4”, 162 pounds with white hair and hazel eyes. She does have dementia, according to MSHP.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.
