Teaching children traffic and roadway safety (copy)

Students learn how to be safe while riding bikes in the 2021 session of 'Safety Town.'

 File photo | News-Press NOW

With thousands of child pedestrians injured each year, one annual program is continuing to educate local children on how to stay safe, especially around the roads.

The 44th annual "Safety Town," a program presented by the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, will begin June 19. It is designed to bring in kids aged 5-7 years old to teach them how to be safe in a variety of situations.

