With thousands of child pedestrians injured each year, one annual program is continuing to educate local children on how to stay safe, especially around the roads.
The 44th annual "Safety Town," a program presented by the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, will begin June 19. It is designed to bring in kids aged 5-7 years old to teach them how to be safe in a variety of situations.
Executive Director Sheldon Lyon said teaching kids about the importance of pedestrian safety is vital, especially at a young age.
"These kids are sponges with information ... it's really amazing to see what they retain," Lyon said. "As far as pedestrians, they have no idea how to act. We teach them how to be a pedestrian out in areas of the neighborhood where sidewalks are present ... with experiences like this, it seems like it enhances the learning."
In order to get through to kids at a young age, the program is designed to be hands-on through demonstrations. This motivates parents to continue to bring their children into the program.
"We have third generation of children coming through this program," Lyon said. "This is a formula that's worked well for several decades and parents realize the value of it when it's around because their kids do learn so much."
In addition to learning about pedestrian safety, they will learn stranger danger tactics and meet officials in the community from various agencies. High school students can also volunteer to get service hours for school.
Lyon said it's a great way to create life skills that kids can use as they grow and hopes that parents sign their children up.
"Anywhere from 120 to 240 kids will go through the program," Lyon said. "We want to put parents' minds at ease ... that it's a great program that's safe for their kids and their children will learn a lot."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.