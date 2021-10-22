Lake Avenue is back open after a shooting incident involving st. Joseph police Friday morning.
The area was closed for a few hours with several officers on-scene after the incident around 1:45 a.m. on the city's south side, St. Joseph police said.
Officers were called to the area for a reported vehicle crash involving a minivanbut the van fled the scene when they arrived. The suspects exchanged gunfire with officers after they abandoned the van on Lake Avenue between Michigan and Ohio Streets, police said.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this story as more details become available.
