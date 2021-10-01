An incident is under investigation after multiple shots were fired Friday night on Jules Street.
The incident occurred at 9:24 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jules Street, St. Joseph police said.
No one was injured, but three bullet holes were found in the window of a house, police said.
News-Press NOW will update this story as more details become available.
