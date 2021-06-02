No one was hurt in a shots fired incident Wednesday evening, St. Joseph Police said.
The incident occurred shortly before 8:20 p.m. at Seneca Street and South 14th Street.
One vehicle was hit with a bullet, but further extent of damage remains under investigation.
The number of rounds fired also is still being investigated, police said.
News Press-Now will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
