Shots were fired at Buchanan County Sheriff's Department deputies during a vehicle pursuit following an armed robbery Sunday afternoon.
At 12:06 p.m., deputies received a call of an armed robbery in the South Side of town near King Hill Avenue. While in route, one of the deputies noticed the car involved and attempted to stop it, according to Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
The suspect refused to stop and a pursuit began, which also involved the St. Joseph Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
During the pursuit, one of the suspects leaned out the window and fired shots at the pursuing deputy, Puett said.
"Thank God, the deputy wasn't hit or hurt," Puett said. "Nobody in or around the area was hit or hurt."
The vehicle was later abandoned near the intersection of S. 18th and Locust streets, and the suspects fled on foot. According to Puett, four suspects were taken into custody and one was later released.
Puett said the investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff's office is looking for suspects.