Winter weather conditions that came through the area starting Wednesday night made traveling on the roads difficult for residents.
News-Press NOW Meteorologist Jared Shelton said that this specific winter storm system was forecast to bring 3-6 inches of snow to the area, with the heaviest snow expected north of Highway 36, and lesser amounts for the Kansas City metro.
He said that a slight shift in the track of the system as it moved in overnight and moved the heaviest snow to the north.
"Periods of sleet and freezing rain fell over our area thanks to a warm layer of air in the atmosphere that lingered through the morning," Shelton said. "Rather than several inches of snow, a glaze of ice and a dusting of snow still made for hazardous travel from St. Joseph to KC this morning."
Sgt. James Tonn of the St. Joseph Police Department said that city streets and conditions have been favorable given the weather.
"We've had some minor fender benders. Luckily, that's it. Some following too close, somebody couldn't stop in time," Hux said.
Hux said that crashes have come from people intentionally doing things they shouldn't be doing.
"Doing donuts and then running over stop signs," Hux said. "We've gotten pretty lucky and hopefully it stays that way, but I think a lot of people are staying at home today, which helps us."
Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the majority of the crashes investigated were related to all weather-related and driving too fast for conditions.
Multiple highways in the area experienced back-ups and delays, including U.S. Highway 169 and Interstate 29. Hux said that difficulties with tractor-trailers made it harder to reroute traffic.
"A lot of the tractor-trailers that we had completely blocked the roadway ... a lot of those were on bridges. When they would come out, they would get jackknifed and block both lanes on the interstate, so we had a big time delay," Hux said. "It's hard to reroute traffic on a secondary road because they were in worse condition than the interstate. For their safety, we elected to keep them primarily on the interstate."
Hux went on to say additional delays occurred so that the Missouri Department of Transportation could properly treat the roads for traffic.
In Troop H, calls for winter weather response began around 4 a.m. on Thursday. As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, they had received 78 calls for service. There were 15 motor vehicle crashes. There was only one crash that had a minor injury and there were zero fatality crashes reported.
Shelton said that so far in the winter season, the St. Joseph area has received 9.8 inches of snow, with 3.8 inches happening in February. He said that the area receives around 18 inches total each winter.
As for what we can expect in terms of snow for the next month, Shelton said that it's unknown at this point in time.
"While long-term forecasts are generally unreliable past a seven-day time frame, occasional snowfall events typically occur through March in this part of the country," Shelton said. "Chances of snow could very well show up in the forecast over the next few weeks, however bouts of milder weather will become more common as spring approaches."
