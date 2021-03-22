A local law enforcement agency is spreading the word about resources available to help those facing problems in their lives.
The Andrew County Sheriff’s Office has partnered up with L.A.W. Publications to provide educational material on various topics that have been issues in the community, particularly among young people.
“The goal basically is just putting information out to the public,” Anthony Rodgers, a road patrol sergeant with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office, said. “There are all kinds of information on bullying, drug abuse, sexual abuse and hopefully it’ll help someone.”
The goal, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, is to raise awareness.
“In the past, it has been hard to offer suitable material to our community when they need it. Sheriff (Grant) Gillett plans to get materials into community hands before the wrong choices are made,” the press release said.
“We’re going to have pamphlets, things that we can pass out, our SROs (school resource officers) in the schools are going to be carrying them as well,” Rodgers said. “We’re also going to have a station set up here at the office where people can come in and pick up this information as well.”
The books and other materials also will be dispersed by deputies to help make a positive impact on the community.
“There’s a lot of kids out there that are just scared of us and it’s just based off the everyday things that we see that’s going on with law enforcement this day and age,” Rodgers said. “I think that’ll be a good part of it to get to build better relationships with law enforcement officers in the community.”
