Thursday, the strictest mask mandate took effect for all indoor areas where social distancing is not possible.
In the Law Enforcement Center, there are going to be a lot more masks being passed out. Sheriff Bill Puett said all inmates, visitors and law enforcement officers will be wearing a mask.
“We are also mandating that our inmates wear masks during the times that they are out in common areas or they are moving throughout the facility or going to the court house or something like that. But they’ll have a mask, they’ll have a new mask every day,” Puett said.
But, he said deputies will continue doing their normal work under this order. They did not suspend any operations like they had to when the pandemic began.
“Currently we have not suspended any activities we’re gonna wait and see how those things continue and whether we’re able to continue to provide services again specifically inmate visitation, other types of registration, and those issues that had to be suspended before when COVID first started,” he said.
Puett also addressed videos seen on social media from around the country of mask enforcement at business turning into altercations. He said if this were to happen, they would step in but not to enforce the mask usage.
“Of course, if a business doesn’t want to provide service they can refuse service. If they don’t want someone on their property of course it becomes an issue of trespassing, those types of things. Instead of an issue about a mask it becomes an issue of criminal trespass in which a law enforcement agency could be involved at that point,” Puett said.
The St. Joseph Health Department is the only agency investigating and enforcing the emergency order. Punishment for not following the mandate can be a charge no less than one dollar, and no more than $500. Fines for a lack of mask usage will go to the business owner or manager, not the individuals from the community that do not use a mask in a business.