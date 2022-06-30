While some take to social media to share about missing loved ones and ask the community for help, local law enforcement wants people to know they have the tools to assist in more advanced ways.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has technology that can help track phone locations and social media activity.
Capt. Thomas Cate of the Investigators Crime Division at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said that technology is a good place to start in this kind of investigation.
“We have social media stuff that we can find out some of these,” he said. “But accessing the social media accounts in an emergency, we can also do pings on our phone to get close to locations. It’s not exact, but we can get close locations where their phone is acting or is checking to. And we can reach out and try to find somebody as long as we have some exigency attached to it, some danger that the person might be in or some risk that they might be in.”
Although technology can help, it is important to act quickly if there are safety concerns.
Cate said there are certain warning signs to look for if someone is concerned that a loved one has gone missing.
“Did the person bring any method of contact with them when they left or when they went missing? Did they leave their phone behind? That’s abnormal, right? If they have a large social media presence and all of a sudden that’s disappeared, that would be considered abnormal.
“If there are regular medications that they take, that they have to take once a day, multiple times a day or any level of routine, and they to take taken those with them, then that would be considered abnormal. So those are some of the signs that we generally look out for,” Cate continued.
Cate said that volunteering to help in an investigation is a good thing, but they must wait for law enforcement to act first.
“I would always want somebody to wait for some level of law enforcement instruction or assistance before they would undertake anything like that, because it can be really dangerous getting involved on your own as a civilian. It really can hamper a law enforcement investigation that will actually put the person in more of a position of risk if there is some or some danger that’s already present,” Cate said.
Cate said that if there are any concerns about the location of a loved one, they should call law enforcement right away.
“I don’t want anyone to ever feel like they’re wasting our time by calling us for help. That’s what we’re here for. We’re supposed to come out and help. If there is something going on, we want to get the jump on it as early as possible so that we can help somebody that’s in a position of danger,” Cate said.
