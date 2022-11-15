State grant will aid area anti drug efforts

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett discusses the new state grant given to Buchanan County to assist with fighting the growing drug problem. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office recently received a grant of more than $30,000 to help tackle the growing drug problem in the area.

Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the first round of money will be used to hire three new sheriff deputies, with one being a K-9 handler, and an additional prosecuting attorney who will all work alongside the drug strike force.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.