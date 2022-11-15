The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office recently received a grant of more than $30,000 to help tackle the growing drug problem in the area.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said the first round of money will be used to hire three new sheriff deputies, with one being a K-9 handler, and an additional prosecuting attorney who will all work alongside the drug strike force.
“These positions are focusing on the fentanyl, opioid and methamphetamine issues that are facing our community,” Puett said. “The grant will provide for vehicles, personnel and K-9 supplies so it’s a very substantial grant package. We’re very happy to receive it and start getting everything set into place.”
Along with an added K-9 handler, Puett said there is also going to be a new K-9 officer to help monitor drug trafficking.
“That is the big turn right now ... drug trafficking,” he said. “If we can stop narcotics before they’re coming into our community, that will be a big first step. We have people already focusing on this issue, but we are still seeing these products being shipped in and driven in so we want to work harder to identify the source and stop the drugs before they’re even distributed.”
Michelle Davidson is the new prosecutor elect, who Puett said will play a big role in helping tackle the opioid issue after a recent search warrant recovered 5 pounds of methamphetamine.
“Being able to enhance our services by adding more staff is extremely important and I think this will send a message to our community,” Puett said. “Multiple pounds of any drug, whether it’s methamphetamines, M-30 pills, whatever it may be, that is a huge amount being distributed into the community, so it’s important to support the drug (prevention) efforts throughout Northwest Missouri.”
The sheriff’s office has started the process of ordering equipment and recruiting officers to fill these spots.
