With new tax funding soon to come into its coffers, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office has been working on its initial priorities for the money.
When asking for a quarter-cent sales tax increase, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said a key need was recruiting new hires and increasing pay for current employees. With voters approving the measure on Aug. 3, Puett said he plans to start with just that.
"So we are currently working through all the step pay and the other incentives, of course," he said. "The biggest thing is to get those pay scales finalized so we can do some recruiting and get some applications and trying to start getting some of our positions filled, as well as letting everybody know what those salaries will be so we're not losing people."
Puett said this is important for retaining the deputies they do have and helping fill open positions. Staffing will be where most of the new budget is going.
"It's going to be a toss-up, but when you have the potential of adding, you know, 17 to 18 positions, that's pretty significant. But the salary enhancements will be fairly significant," he said.
The tax will begin being collected in January 2022, and the department can expect to see the returns from it that year. When a public safety tax was passed for the city's police, fire and EMS departments, seeing returns took a few months due to a different budgeting season. But Puett said the sheriff's office will begin seeing returns quickly.
The new countywide tax will bring an estimated $3.6 million more to the sheriff's office each year.
Puett said he saw great support from the passage of the tax and is thankful to people in the community.
"We have an outstanding community that really showed how much they support law enforcement and that we are different than the national rhetoric, and we've known that for a really long time," he said. "We have a special community that values law enforcement and wants to make sure law enforcement and safety is a priority here, and we're so very grateful and thankful to everybody who supports us and supported this increase."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.