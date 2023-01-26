Vehicle theft is a growing problem nationwide, and according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, it's causing concern locally as well.
Data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau showed that within a three-month period, nearly 250,000 vehicle thefts were reported from January to March of 2022.
Law enforcement did see a decrease in vehicle theft from 2021 to 2022, but recent numbers are creating worries for the new year. In the area, over 51 reports of vehicle theft have been filed with the St. Joseph Police Department so far in 2023.
“That number is very concerning,” said Capt. Mike Hess with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office. “...You’re looking at about two cars a day at this rate.”
The sheriff's office gave residents a simple but very important piece of advice: Lock doors.
According to officers, most of these crimes are occurring because of people leaving their vehicles unlocked with the keys left in them.
“A lot of times, stealing a vehicle is just an opportunity,” Hess said. “We really try to reiterate to citizens not to leave their cars running with the key in them while they’re warming up. All that does is attract bad situations.”
Along with locking doors, law enforcement is also reminding residents to remove any valuables such as weapons from their cars when they aren’t inside them.
“No matter what you do, there’s just no way to completely secure a vehicle,” he said. “Anything of high value is not safe in a vehicle and this includes any firearm or weapon as well. Even if you’re out just doing some grocery shopping, do not have these things locked up if you’re not watching what’s going on.”
Hess said every police report filed gets investigated and they are working hard to make sure they respond as quickly as they can.
“No police report that’s filed gets ignored,” he said. “They get investigated just like every other crime and the benefit we have now is that a lot of vehicles have some sort of technology where we can track the vehicle. We use that to our advantage and that has helped us track down many stolen vehicles.”
The police department is currently using a newly developed platform to map high-crime areas where officers will continue to do preventative patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.