Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that this particular trend is troubling on many fronts.
"It's an animal tranquilizer painkiller ... the FDA is very clear that it is not for human consumption. It is hazardous to humans," Puett said.
The FDA also said that naloxone, an antidote designed to reverse the effects of an overdose and is often administered through Narcan, may not be able to reverse the effects of xylazine. Members of the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office have Narcan on their person during their shifts.
"This obviously creates a huge concern that this might be working to our community, and the fact that the FDA doesn't know if Narcan will counteract it is concerning," Puett said.
When new drugs pop up, Puett said they tend to stem from larger metropolitan areas on both coasts.
"The timeframe varies on how it will migrate toward the middle of the country, but it doesn't take very long for these type of deadly cocktails to get into our communities," Puett said.
Similarly to other drugs, since xylazine has legitimate medical uses, drug users and distributors are finding it in a variety of ways, including stealing or using it for illicit purposes.
"It is manufactured and really available for a legitimate use," Puett said. "But there's a lot of times with drugs, we see things that are legitimate use items that are stolen or diverted to non-lawful purposes."
Puett said partnership with other agencies is a good way to tackle drug problems in the county.
"We have some really outstanding efforts that are done with all the partners ... we don't do this by ourselves. We do this together, and we do this for all our communities," Puett said. "We also make sure that our investigators and staff get up to speed just as quick as they can anytime we have an emerging term, so they can go into the community and get that knowledge and information to our citizens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.