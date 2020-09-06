Serving Eviction notices were put on hold in March when the Missouri's shelter in place orders took effect.
The pause allowed the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office to focus on training and addressing COVID-19 concerns. Now that activity has resumed, the sheriff's office assists with at least one eviction a day each weekday and sometimes helping with multiple evictions on given day.
There are many reasons evictions can happen, Sheriff Bill Puett said, especially when a tenant fails to pay rent or refuses to leave in accordance with a contract.
When that happens, Puett said, the landlord will ask a Buchanan Court for an eviction order. If granted, sheriff's deputies are legally required to execute and serve the order.
Puett said that his office sees more eviction work during times of economic hardship. He said deputies have been cautious and monitor COVID-19 issues as they continue to work evictions.
"So between June 9 and August 24, we've done 53 evictions, we've had 25 pending of those numbers we've had four that weren't served and 13 that have been withdrawn by the landlord,” Puett said.
Puett suggested finding resources through Community Action Partnership and other local organizations for those facing eviction.