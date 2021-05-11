The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department accidentally listed a man as charged with child molestation in an internal system, leading to an onslaught of social media posts.
Justice Walker is charged with domestic violence and burglary, and he does sit inside the Buchanan County Jail, but he isn't incarcerated for a sex crime.
"The sheriff's office has made a significant mistake which we deeply regret and apologize for, which involved the release of the incorrect charge information on our daily inmate booking information and photographs that are released to the St. Joseph Post," Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said in a statement.
Walker's sister told News-Press NOW that the family is contemplating legal action for the error.
"At this point, I am almost certain there will be a lot of financial damage, there's obviously damaged reputation, there's no way to measure it," Jazmynn Walker said. "His children's ability to return to normal life has been affected. It is impossible to tell how that information is being spread."
According to the sheriff's department, the error occurred when an employee was updating an internal database of the jail roster. When processing a different man, also with the last name Walker, Justice Walker's photo was linked to the other man's charges. Justice Walker is still in jail, while Tony Walker, who is charged with child molestation, bonded out.
The internal database is sent to the St. Joseph Post, who publishes the roster on a rolling basis.
"When the member preparing the information for the report searched for the last name Walker, only a single Walker came up in the search," Puett said in a statement. "The member thought the photo located in the active inmate files was the correct Walker."
Jazmynn Walker called for a public apology, and the sheriff's department issued one Tuesday afternoon.
"I deeply regret and extend my deepest apologies for our mistake to Justice Walker and his family," Puett said. "We will work harder to avoid mistakes like this happening."
The sheriff's department also initiated an internal review of its procedures.
