According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, six out of every 10 Missourians killed in car accidents are not wearing a seatbelt.
That number increases to every seven out of 10 in the Northwest district.
Buchanan County is no stranger to a lack of seatbelt use, according to Maj. Thomas Cates with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.
“We have always had problems with subjects not wearing seatbelts, people not having their children in seatbelts, not having their passengers in seatbelts. It’s a continual problem,” he said.
Cates said this is frustrating for him to see. When he does see someone without their seatbelt, he takes the opportunity to educate on the power a seatbelt has.
He said each part of town he works, at some point he has worked a major injury crash nearby.
“Most people haven’t been to any heavy injury or fatality accident but I can tell you every law enforcement office that has been to one, it will change you going forward and will remind you constantly about that safety aspect," he said. "Because it’s a horrible thing and the injuries that result from injury accidents can be so life changing.”
One of the target education groups is teenagers. Cates said this is because using a seatbelt is a habit and they want to start it early. They struggle instilling that habit for people later in life.
“New drivers, if we can get it ingrained as a habit at 16 or 17 or 18 years old, then hopefully it’ll be a habit as they continue down the line. It’s hard to get someone to change their behavior for their own safety,” Cates said.
There is another reason teens might be targeted for education on seatbelt use. According to MoDOT, overall seatbelt use in 2019 was over 87% but for teens it was only 74%.