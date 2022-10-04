Parents are being warned to watch out for tricks in the Halloween treats that kids will be receiving this October.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who do things to purposely harm children,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.
Law enforcement agencies are asking parents to check every piece of candy their child receives as drug-infused items can be substituted for similar-looking treats.
“People are very creative nowadays so marijuana edibles can easily be mistaken for regular candy,” Puett said. “It’s the bright and colorful packaging that appeals to kids so please examine all candy and packages to make sure they haven’t been tampered with.”
Puett said this past year, Buchanan County officers have confiscated drugs that appeared to look like normal candy that actually were THC-infused.
Because criminals are finding various ways to manipulate drugs to look like candy, there are a few, in particular, to look out for:
-- Rainbow fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes.
-- THC-infused Nerd Rope candies.
-- THC-infused Sour Patch candies
“We don’t understand why people would want to do these things to children,” Puett said. “People think it’s a funny joke to put these in Halloween bags not realizing it could be fatal to a child.”
Police said if parents are suspicious about how candy looks in any way it’s best to discard it.
“It’s easier for parents to realize that a certain type of candy doesn’t look right than it is for a child to," Puett said. "If there’s any type of concern, parents should make sure they discard it in a place the child doesn’t have access to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.