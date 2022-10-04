Candy aisle at a local convenient store

Candies you can find at your local store are being infused with deadly amounts of drugs, underlining the importance of parents checking their child's candy ahead of Halloween.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Parents are being warned to watch out for tricks in the Halloween treats that kids will be receiving this October. 

“Unfortunately, there are a lot of people out there who do things to purposely harm children,” said Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.