Multiple “crews” prowling rural Buchanan County attempting to steal trailers and other valuables have been apprehended.
Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW on Monday that multiple criminal groups have been stopped but that others may be still operating in the area. Because the department still is investigating cases, limited details were made available.
“We’ve had groups that have been out working on stealing a variety of things — trailers, vehicles, tools, equipment and electronics,” Puett said. “We’re still working, and we’re still paying attention.”
The rural expanse of Buchanan County is an ideal target for thieves, Puett said, though some of the arrests occurred after a multi-jurisdictional investigation across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas.
“We have made several arrests, and so we’re hoping that we have lots of these things addressed,” Puett said.
Vehicle thefts have long been a problem in the St. Joseph area. In 2020, the National Insurance Crime Bureau found the area was the No. 9 ranked hotspot in the country.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau calculated statistics for the metropolitan area, which includes Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb and Doniphan counties.
Puett urged rural residents to immediately call 911 if they suspect a crime is being committed, as response times can be longer for locations in St. Joseph proper due to distance. He also asks the public to call the sheriff’s office first before contacting anyone else.
“We request that if somebody sees something, call us first,” Puett said. “That way we can get deputies en route and get them in the area. You can call and check on your neighbors after.”
