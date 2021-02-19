The ever-increasing use of technology can be a balancing act for law enforcement. Drone use is one tool the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has been utilizing for several years.
The department bought its first drone around 2015, and Sheriff Bill Puett quickly realized how valuable the machines could be in investigations.
“Some of that technology is very, very helpful. Obviously when people are in danger, seconds matter,” he said. “So these types of tools and technology have enhanced law enforcement.”
Having a drone proved pivotal in a missing persons case six months ago. The person had dementia and was lost in the dark, but officers were able to find the person quickly using the drone, Puett said.
“In the past when we had someone missing, what did you do?” he said. “Well, you called a whole bunch of people, you got them together and, you know, they started walking and looking and everything else. Now with the drones, we can get a drone up and cover a lot of area in a very, very short time.”
Advances in technology are a boon to law enforcement that can help improve efficiency, Puett said.
“Technology does amazing things for us,” he said. “It allows us to serve better (and) streamline services, which then allows us to move personnel over into other endeavors where we can do better and broader enforcement. So things that required people to do before, are now able to be accomplished through technology.”
It also highlights an important issue about balancing those advances with the need to keep human faces in law enforcement. No matter how efficient the process becomes, there still are times when it’s best to have real people and boots on the ground, Puett said.
For some duties, like civil assistance calls, helping individuals at the courthouse or working on concealed-carry permits, it just make sense to have employees doing the work.
“For concealed-carry permits there’s a lot of technology. I mean, there’s a lot of technology, but we still have to have people do the processing,” he said.
The department simultaneously is expanding who can use the technology that already is available. Some employees are scheduled to take a class soon in Platte County to learn about piloting drones.
The department’s current drone will be retired in March when a new one arrives.