Sheriff Bill Puett is in his 35th year of serving the county as a law enforcement officer and his second term as the Buchanan County sheriff. It would seem that very little would surprise someone with his experience, but he said that the “global nature” of crime in recent years has changed the approach of many in law enforcement.
“People scam and steal through the internet,” Puett said. “So ... they could be victimizing (our citizens) from another country in the world, and it makes it really difficult.”
Entire units are now in place to combat cybercrime, sex trafficking and child pornography. These specialized units were not in place when he first put on a badge for the county.
Like every profession, law enforcement is experiencing personnel challenges. At one time, the county was short 28 officers. However, the sheriff credits the citizens of St. Joseph for passing the law enforcement tax, which was an additional sales tax passed overwhelmingly by the voters recently. This, he said, has allowed the county to offer more competitive packages to potential officers.
Also, new incentives like tuition reimbursements and moving officers from entry-level positions to full-time officer status have not only helped morale but have also helped to close the gap in regard to personnel needs. The county has gone from being 28 officers short to now only nine.
Puett said that he wants to continue to foster strong partnerships with the city of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph Police Department in order to make both entities (the county and the city) stronger. In regard to the relationship to the police department, Puett said, “We share expenses where we can. We split personnel, and we share training opportunities,” among other things. He added, “We want to make sure we are giving the best service to our citizens.”
One persistent concern in regard to crime, Puett said, is violence in the community. The challenge of violence toward children and adults of all ages, he said, is ongoing, and the county and city are especially attuned to addressing this kind of criminal activity.
Puett said he is thankful for the opportunity the voters gave him in his recent election, and that he hopes to run again at the end of this term.
