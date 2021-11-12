Cats and dogs aren't the only pets being kept in Buchanan County. Law enforcement agencies are keeping tabs on a total of 18 exotic animals, including a dozen monkeys and some wolves, living on properties in the area.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office keeps a list of unusual animals being kept by residents. Sheriff Bill Puett said the list includes quite a menagerie.
"We have an individual that has two rattlesnakes and might be adding some additional poisonous snakes. One individual has two wolves. We have five different locations that have a total of 12 different primate monkeys, and we have one location that has a ring-tailed lemur," he said. "There used to be a tiger, but the tiger has since passed."
While an exotic animal must be registered with the sheriff's office when acquired, updating isn't required, so Puett said they ask people to do it voluntarily.
"If an individual has an exotic animal, they should make sure that it's registered. Also, if they haven't updated their registration in a while, they probably should revisit with our office to make sure everything is current and accurate so there's not a violation of the statute," he said.
Rules for having an exotic animal can be found in Missouri Statute 578.023, but regulations differ in the St. Joseph city limits.
One of the main reasons Puett said they track exotic animals is to alert first responders.
"If there's a response call there, that also allows for fire EMS to be aware. So if they're responding, then they're aware that there are exotic animals on the premises and so they can take precautions, you know, accordingly," he said. "And it might be a medical call that has something to do with exotic animals. So there are some concerns there, obviously, and we make our staff aware of these locations. So if they respond, they can be forewarned."
