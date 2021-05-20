Drinking and driving is a growing concern for law enforcement with summer approaching. But Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said there may be extra factors this year that could make offenses worse.
"We are heading into Memorial Day and summer where we are seeing usually an increase, but also we’re seeing this relaxing of things from the pandemic and people feeling the need to get outside and socialize more. I think both of those issues coupled together create a situation of concern," he said.
Driving while intoxicated includes both alcohol and drugs. This includes mind-altering prescription drugs people may forget count as intoxication. These should be avoided before getting behind the wheel of a car.
"We’re not telling people to not go out and have a good time, what we’re telling people is do it responsibly. Do not drink and drive. Do not put yourself, do not put your family, do not put others at risk by drinking and driving," Puett said.
Currently, the Buchanan County Jail is holding an inmate who received two DWI charges in less than one month. Puett said this is not a rare occurrence.
"We have seen people that sometimes have gotten two DWIs in the same day because they will get bonded out, start drinking again and then they’ll go drive again or into the next day," Puett said.
He added that with the many delivery and driver services that exist these days, there is no excuse for drinking and driving.
"It’s all a matter of choice and responsibility, and again people have to choose to be responsible and do the right thing," he said. "Get a designated driver, do not drink and drive. Call someone, use a service, do whatever to get where you’re going safely. Doing so intoxicated is just unacceptable."
The sheriff's department received a grant from the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety that was used to purchase five new radars. These will be used to monitor traffic speeds. Puett said this will help with enforcement and safety.
