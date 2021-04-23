The abbey of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen Apostles in Clinton County has experienced multiple incidents of shots fired in the past few months.
Officials at the abbey, which is located just outside of Gower, Missouri, and home to a community of nuns, said there have been about three incidents of shots fired at the property and the sisters living there.
No one was injured in any of the incidents.
Officials with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating. More information is expected early next week.
The sisters are working to fund a perimeter wall around the abbey to help protect the property and those living on it.
