A growing trend in law enforcement is attempting to dissuade parents from threatening to call the police on their kids as a punishment.
Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett told News-Press NOW that parents shouldn't threaten to call law enforcement if children misbehave or don't complete chores.
"What do we tell our kids to do when they're in trouble? Seek out law enforcement," Puett said. "But then a parent turns around and says, 'We're gonna turn around and call the cops and throw you in jail if you're bad.'"
Puett said he worries the practice of using the police as a threat could harm the relationship between youth and the police. Buchanan County employs school resource officers in an attempt to strengthen the relationship, but the sheriff said kids could have a misplaced fear of the police because of their parents.
Puett said he still hears parents threaten to call the police on kids who aren't listening or completing chores. It's a pet peeve of officers, he said.
"I think we've worked on (stamping the practice out) for a long time. But it seems like it's a default position for some parents," Puett said.
According to a peer-reviewed article on Verywell Family, calling the police on a child doesn't work because it undermines a parent's authority, and the child might not actually learn a lesson. An article in the American Journal on Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities found children may develop a mistrust of parents if they threaten to call the police.
Puett said he understands the theory on parents threatening to call law enforcement because the police enforce the rules. But Puett said those rules are limited to a criminal setting.
"If a child is out of control, if they're assaulting someone, we would deal with that, but that's a whole different issue," he said.
Puett's agency has had calls about a 'scared straight' type of program, but Buchanan County doesn't operate one. For starters, Missouri law prohibits holding juveniles in a facility meant for adults.
If a child is lost or missing, he or she may not seek out an officer if a mistrust of the police already has developed.
"What if they run off and they're in need? They decide, 'Hey this is bad.' They need to know they can come to law enforcement and not be thrown in jail," Puett said.
