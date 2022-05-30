Tinder is one of several dating applications that has grown in popularity over the past decade, but Victim Advocate Meghann Kosman of North Star Advocacy Center said people have to be extra careful of giving out personal details over dating applications.
Online dating and dating apps have become an integrated part of society, but sexual exploitation is an increasingly problematic aspect for area law enforcement.
People should be cautious when pursuing a relationship and giving out personal details or pictures, said Victim Advocate Meghann Kosman of North Star Advocacy Center. That need for discretion only increases with dating apps.
"Things aren't necessarily face to face, and even at face value, people can still be manipulative or tricked," she said. "Just proceeding with a lot of caution, not getting a lot of personal information out and then not feeling obligated to send things that you're not comfortable with."
If a victim is being exploited, it can feel difficult to report, whether that's sexual exploitation, financial or other forms.
One measure that can help sexual abuse victims is taking a sexual assault forensics exam, Kosman said. People can report an incident anonymously, report it directly to pursue a criminal case or make a report for a later date.
People in Northwest Missouri needing to take the forensic exam can do so at Mosaic Life Care, and the hospital can help them find assistance with North Star or St. Joseph YWCA, Kosman said.
Even if victims haven't been directly raped or assaulted, there still are a variety of services offered by the National Sexual Abuse Hotline, which is done through the Rape and Incest National Network.
But if a victim's interactions with their abuser are online then it's important to keep a record when possible. Some apps, like Snapchat, automatically delete chats after a period of time and others won't save a conversation after a person is blocked, so taking screenshots might be needed, Kosman said.
"It can complicate things sometimes, based on different circumstances of what's been presented," she said. "If there's been any threat that's been made, if there have been any pictures exchanged, it can make things a little bit more complicated when using technology."
