Sexual abuse was involved in about 60% of the cases Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center worked in 2021, out of about 800 total cases for the year.
Even with such a significant presence, it’s believed that many child molestations and other sex-related crimes go unreported, Voices of Courage Executive Director Melissa Birdsell said.
“People are more scared to report because it’s harder to prove,” she said. “There’s not a bruise to say someone did something. There’s not a broken arm or a black eye, or whatever it is. With sexual abuse, it’s harder to see. You have to really just rely on the child’s statement.”
Children subjected to sexual abuse are often victims of other forms of abuse as well, Birdsell said. It doesn’t have to take a specific form but victims often are being exploited through means like negligence or in physical ways as well, she said.
“It’s pretty common for a child to present with more than one type of trauma,” she said. “Often they might be physical abuse and sexual abuse, or sexual abuse and emotional abuse are (commonly) tied together because a lot of times sexual abuse involves a lot of grooming and a lot of manipulation of the child’s behaviors.”
Staying vigilant to spot examples of abuse can be difficult, especially since there is no specific age range most at risk, and abusers often know how to manipulate adults as well as children, Birdsell said.
“We wish there was a formula,” she said. “It would make it so much easier to spot when (abuse) happens ... Every child reacts different. Some have significant changes in behavior. Others, it takes a while for those things to kick in and for them to really start to process what’s happening.”
The stigma has lessened and the level of reporting around child sexual abuse has improved over time, but there’s a societal tendency into thinking children aren’t telling the truth, Birdsell said. Taking their statements seriously should be the first step, especially since it’s estimated children are telling the truth in 90% of those kinds of situations. Then investigators can be allowed to handle the details, she said.
