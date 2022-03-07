Four St. Joseph men were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Nodaway County around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The driver of the vehicle, Urizardo Rojas Bautista. 23, failed to stop at a stop sign and made an improper turn in Chevrolet Tahoe.
The vehicle then traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment and utility pole, according to crash reports, and the vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side on top of a fence.
Passengers Harri Huarcas, 20, Yonico Perez, 23, and Jeronzmo Osvaldo, 21, suffered serious injuries, and passenger Rigoberto Mendez, 30, suffered moderate injuries. Bautista was not injured.
Huarcas and Osvaldo were not wearing seat belts, according to crash reports.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, a Stanberry, Missouri, woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Nodaway County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred as Cassie Edson, 37, was driving a Dodge Ram on a snow-covered roadway and the car began to slide.
The vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a tree, became airborne and overturned. The vehicle came to a rest on its driver's side, according to crash reports.
Edson was wearing a seatbelt and suffered serious injuries, according to crash reports.
Additionally, according to St. Joseph Police Department officials, there were 29 reported vehicle collisions between Sunday and Monday afternoon, none of which were fatal.
