More than a dozen arrests and nearly 100 traffic stops were made in a law enforcement helicopter operation conducted Wednesday night.
About 40 officers participated in the operation, which targeted fleeing vehicles and included the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and the Missouri Highway Patrol. Further support was provided by the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department and the Elwood, Kansas, Police Department.
Police performed 92 traffic stops, eight attempted traffic stops and two check subjects, officials said. There were 96 written traffic contacts resulting in citations or warnings and 39 verbal warnings.
Police made 16 arrests, with six being for investigative charges such as resisting arrests, fugitive out of state and unlawful possession of a firearm.
