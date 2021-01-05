Seven people, including five juveniles, were injured in a car crash on Sunday at 8:25 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 9-year-old girl suffered serious injuries as well as 31-year-old Justin Phelps.
It happened on I-35, seven miles north of Pattonsburg, Missouri.
Phelps' vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle while sitting on the side of the road. The vehicle overturned onto its roof.
Phelps was taken to Mosaic Life Care. The 9-year-old was transported to Mosaic Life Care, then taken to Children's Mercy in Kansas City.
All occupants were wearing a seat belt except for Phelps.