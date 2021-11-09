Seven teenagers and two men were taken to hospitals after a vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway-59 near Atchison, Kansas.
A 15-year-old from Atchison, Kansas, in a 1994 GMC Sierra was following Andrew Johnson, 40, Rushville, Missouri, in a 2001 Dodge Ram Van on the highway when the teenager crashed into the van after following too closely, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The van flipped partway around facing the direction it came, according to crash reports, and the pickup went off the right side of the road.
A 12-year-old girl, 13-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl, Johnson, and Matthew Peltzer, 50, all from Rushville, were taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. A 12-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy, both of Rushville, and a 15-year-old boy from Atchison were taken to Mosaic with moderate injuries, according to crash reports. A 15-year-old Rushville was taken to Amber Will Hospital in Atchison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.