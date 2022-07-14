After a Wednesday crash on the Belt Highway, residents voiced concerns about area speed limits on social media. But the Missouri State Highway Patrol says setting and enforcing speed limits is a collaborative effort.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is the group that helps determine speed limits that drivers see on the roads.
According to its website, the commission is made up of a board of six people that are appointed for a six-year term by the governor and are confirmed by the Missouri Senate.
From there, the Missouri Department of Transportation helps get speed limit signs put up statewide. On the Belt Highway, Troop H of the Missouri Highway Patrol enforces these speed limit regulations.
In hopes of encouraging drivers to follow speed limits, the highway patrol puts up "smart trailers" on highways to track drivers' speeds in certain zones.
Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H said these smart trailers are used to give drivers an extra reminder of their speed.
"We utilize that during high traffic times, most recently have been using it in construction zones. We set it up where the speed limit does change ... when somebody comes up on it and they're exceeding the speed limit, it will flash at them. And that's just a reminder, 'Hey, watch your speed," Hux said.
If residents have complaints and concerns about speed limits in certain areas, there are avenues they can take to make sure their problems are heard.
"You can always reach out to your state legislature and make that point to them. They will definitely get you in contact with who you need to talk to to see if that can be reviewed," Hux said.
As far as those who are fearful to drive on the Belt Highway, Hux just encourages safe driving practices to all motorists.
"As with any time they're driving ... always obey the traffic laws, always wear your seat belt and devote 100% of your attention to driving at all times. Be patient, be courteous. Everybody's goal, obviously, is to get to their destination. And it takes a group effort to do that," Hux said.
If residents want to reach out to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, email MHTC@modot.mo.gov. The department can also be reached via phone call at 573-751-2824.
