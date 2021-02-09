Semis account for 1/4 of recent accidents

Several recent accidents with weather as a factor might point to an increase in semi crashes, but some of that could be a be a matter of perception, said state trooper Jake Angle of Missouri State Highway Patrol.
MSHP Company H has worked 23 accidents since Jan. 25, and one quarter of those involved semis.
Crashes with semis tend to stand out in people's minds because the large vehicles create a massive impact and often end up overturning, Angle said.
“It draws more attention when you have a unit, a big unit, like that goes off the roadway, whether it just gets stuck or it’s an actual crash, or whatever," he said. "And then, a lot of the time when they leave the roadway, they tend to overturn, so it’s more of a dramatic event, I think, than a lot of just when vehicles slide off the roadway.”
Winter weather and high winds can prove especially difficult for semis to navigate because their trailers are more likely to sway and shift than with smaller vehicles, Angle said.
"They get pushed around much easier by wind," he said. "Also, that's a big unit traveling down the road, a semi and trailer. So you know, I think it just has that tendency for more things to move and break loose and start sliding."
The spate of inclement weather over the last few weeks also could accentuate the number of accidents, Angle said.
"It seems like we've had two or three snow events kind of, you know, right behind each other," he said. "So, I think that also is possibly making it seem like more crashes, where I think on other years those events have been spread out a little bit more."
Highway patrol won't have concrete numbers until around March, but Angle said he didn't notice anything out of the ordinary.
"It takes time for those reports to process and come through completely," he said. "What I've listened to on the radio traffic and from what I've seen, I don't think it's necessarily more this year than any other."
Occasional semi accidents will be handled with another department like St. Jospeh Police as the primary agency but a majority fall under highway patrol's jurisdiction. That is common because places like the interstate often are where vehicles are traveling at the highest speeds, Angle said.