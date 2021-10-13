A semi overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 29 near Frederick Boulevard causing one minor injury, and two other accidents occurred in the same area.
A crash report states the accident happened at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Law enforcement closed the roadway for a short amount of time. Northbound traffic was partially diverted from I-29.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at least two secondary crashes were caused in the area. The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries after overturning into the opposite lane of traffic. One vehicle was hit with debris from the accident.
The highway patrol responded to the incident and was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
