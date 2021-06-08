A semi struck a Missouri Department of Transportation utility vehicle while traveling on Interstate 29 in St. Joseph Tuesday morning.
According to a Northwest MoDOT social media post, there were no injuries reported in the crash.
The vehicle was hit while crews were working on stripping operations on southbound I-29. The MoDOT vehicle was a truck-mounted attenuator or buffer truck, which is used for warning drivers of roadwork or workers present.
