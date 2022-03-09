Seizures are a major reason for local EMS calls, and they can be harrowing experiences for those involved.
Buchanan County worked nearly 450 seizure calls in 2021 and Andrew County had about 40 calls as well.
One of the best safety measures is moving everything away from the person having a seizure, Andrew County ambulance director Blake Rudel said.
“The first treatment is to clear everything away from the patient, protect their head and just protect them from kicking a table ... or have something fall on them,” he said. “Most of the time we’re just there to protect them for, you know, one to two minutes once the seizure’s done, hopefully.”
Patients should almost never be held down, though it can be helpful to roll them onto one side and place a pillow under the head, Rudel said. Even old adages like putting a spoon in someone’s mouth are now viewed as more dangerous than helpful, he said.
“All that’s going to do is knock teeth out,” he said. “You don’t want to do that. Some people think you can swallow your tongue; you cannot swallow your tongue, so that’s not going to happen.”
The most severe and worrisome seizures are “grand mal” seizures, which are when the entire body shakes and convulses, Rudel said. They’re caused when there’s abnormal electrical activity through the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Seizure episodes often stop after one or two minutes, but if they continue for more than a few minutes, responders will put patients on a stretcher with an IV, Rudel said, while certain nasal sprays sometimes are another option.
Febrile seizures are a different variety, almost exclusive to children, that can be brought on by extreme fevers, he said. In that situation, the only answer is to significantly lower the child’s temperature. The best option is to place them in a cool, but not cold, bath until their temperature decreases to a healthy level, Rudel said.
