Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of the St. Joseph School District, discusses measures being taken to increase school safety. A recent school shooting in Texas emphasizes the urgency of completing the upgrades, Edgar said.
In the aftermath of the tragic elementary school shooting Tuesday in Texas, safety in schools has risen to the forefront of conversation on a national level and in St. Joseph.
The St. Joseph School District has been working to upgrade security in schools over the past few years, and one current project is securing the entrances with buzzers.
Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of SJSD, explained where the district is in the process of strengthening security measures.
"All of the elementary schools have been upgraded and are complete ... for a middle school standpoint, we're completed there as well," Edgar said. "We're in the process of upgrading our high schools right now. We'll do the best we can to get them done as soon as we can."
While there isn't an infinite amount of funds for the district, Edgar said safety and security are of the utmost importance.
"In order to get to a certain point, you're going to run out of dollars, and it's going to be a financial strain. But I think also it needs to be a high priority of the Board of Education," Edgar said. "I think there's no doubt that that is a high priority of the Board of Education right now."
The district is making sure those in charge of security are professionally trained and developed. Edgar said the most important need for these individuals is to be prepared ahead of time.
"We just want to make sure that we take proactive steps to keep them educated. Whatever comes out in the education realm, they bring that back to us. We prioritize what we need to spend the dollars on. But I think it's we really have to keep out in front and make sure we're proactive."
Edgar said the district is doing everything it can to make sure that the children are safe.
"It's unfortunate ... there's a lot of hate out there. There's a lot of things going on that are out of our realm of training. But one thing I think that we pride ourselves on here in St. Joseph is we try to communicate," Edgar said. "You can never over-communicate in a situation like this."
