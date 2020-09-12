The southbound lanes of Interstate 29 will be closed from 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, to 6 a.m.Tuesday, Sept 15, near mile marker 59 in Andrew County.
The work will involve a bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and a bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58 to 60).
During the closure, traffic will be directed onto U.S. Route 59, east onto U.S. Route 71 then south to reconnect with I-29. Motorists will not be able to get onto southbound I-29 at Route K/CC (Exit 60) and will need to use an alternate route.
These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.