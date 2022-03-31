Huntoon Road will be closed to through traffic between Highland Avenue and Chellew Road beginning Monday, April 4, for a box culvert replacement project.
The project is part of the Bonds to Bridges program and is scheduled to be completed by late June.
Once the box culvert is completed, Huntoon Road will receive an asphalt overlay as part of the resurfacing program.
Section of Huntoon Road to close for improvements
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.