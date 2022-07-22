Gene Field Road will be closed to all traffic from Ashland Avenue east to Parallel Avenue beginning Monday, July 25, for the replacement of water main valves.

Traffic west of Ashland Avenue on Gene Field will not be affected. The closure is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 5. Drivers should plan alternate routes to avoid the area.

