Seat belt reminders could increase in vehicles
Video play button

Whether St. Joseph residents like to wear seat belts are not, several showed support for a proposed rule that would expand the warning systems to all passengers in vehicles.

Currently, the only requirement of seat belt warning systems in vehicles is visual and audible alerts to encourage use for the driver’s seat.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.