Seat belt reminders could increase in vehicles

Whether St. Joseph residents like to wear seat belts are not, several showed support for a proposed rule that would expand the warning systems to all passengers in vehicles.
Currently, the only requirement of seat belt warning systems in vehicles is visual and audible alerts to encourage use for the driver’s seat.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is proposing that when a vehicle is started, a visual warning appears for at least 60 seconds notifying the driver of the status of the rear seat belts. For the right front passenger seat, an audio-visual warning must remain active until both occupants have their seat belt fastened.
St. Joseph resident Helen Meyer said she is in full support of the proposed rule and believes seat belt use should be taken more seriously.
“It doesn’t matter where I’m going, I put my seat belt on all the time,” she said. “I make everyone that’s riding inside of my car buckle up before I even put it in gear. It’s the safest option.”
Jeremy Hall, who is also a resident, said he doesn’t prefer to wear his seat belt, but he understands the importance of it. He said it’s a rule that should especially be implemented for children.
“I wear my seat belt all the time because it’s the law and I want to avoid the cops,” Hall said. “I think under a certain age it should be required, and for others, it should be optional. It saves lives and it can take lives, but I think it saves more. Regardless, all the youngsters should be buckled in at all times.”
According to the NHTSA, for rear seat occupants, seat belts reduce the risk of fatality by 55% for passenger cars and 74% for light trucks and vans. For front seat occupants, seat belts reduce the risk of fatality by 44% for passenger cars and 63% to 73% for light trucks and vans.
Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Health and Safety Council, said wearing a seat belt goes beyond following the law. It can determine life or death each time a person gets behind the wheel.
“Seat belts do an outstanding job of protecting us in all types of crashes,” he said. “Every safety device is built around the seat belt; the airbag, the crumple zones, all of these things come together to save your life in a crash. It’s important, especially those of us who have children or grandchildren, to make sure they’re buckled in too and this new initiative by the NHTSA will do just that.”
