Fatalities in traffic crashes due to a lack of seat belt use worsened in 2020, and getting people to use them will continue to be a focus for law enforcement in 2021.
Officers locally and statewide said they have watched and worked too many fatal crashes where seat belts were not used. Sgt. Jake Angle with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H said state law does not allow officers to stop a vehicle just to enforce seat belt use.
“The troopers sitting roadside observing traffic just stationary enforcement or even moving, and a vehicle goes by them and the occupant of that vehicle, the driver, is not wearing their seat belt, if there is no other violation present, that trooper by Missouri law cannot pull that vehicle over,” Angle said. “There has to be another violation.
"So let’s say they drive by at, exceeding the posted speed limit and he doesn’t have his seat belt, then we can take enforcement action," Angle said. "That’s just the way Missouri’s law is written.”
Rules are different if a child is spotted unrestrained, which Angle said is not rare.
“Child restraint violation, on the other hand, is a primary enforcement. So let’s say that same vehicle drives by and the trooper looks in the backseat and there’s a child back there jumping around in the backseat, he can pull that vehicle over for that violation and issue you a tickets,” Angle said.
Child restraints are a no-tolerance policy for law enforcement. Angle said if someone is pulled over for this, he or she will be receiving at ticket.
2020 was a deadly year in traffic crashes, with a 12% increase in fatalities statewide and 22% increase for Troop H. During 2020, up to 70% of fatalities in crashes were unrestrained.
"There’s just no denying the data we collect, the correlation between seat belt compliance rate and our fatality rate, there’s no denying it," Angle said. "If we could just get everybody to buckle up we could see those numbers, the number of lives it could be saving.”
Officials with Troop H will be looking into the data from 2020 to find problem areas with seat belts and fatal crashes. Troopers will continue to strictly enforce rules of the road but will target those areas of concern in 2021.