St. Joseph drivers will be seeing more closed roads around town in the coming weeks, but the process will lead to improvements for the city's streets.
The city's Streets and Infrastructure Division has begun work on repairing local roads, which will continue until mid-October. Keven Schneider, the superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said the road repairs are thanks in large part to a mixture called slurry seal.
"We take a mixture of oil and some water, a little bit of cement, mix it all together and spread it over the surface of an asphalt street," Schneider said. "It increases the skid resistance because asphalt will get smooth after a while. It also seals tiny cracks. It just protects the surface of the road itself from U.V. damage. It's a really good program that will usually extend the life of an asphalt street two to three years."
Schneider said 15 to 20 miles of road are covered with the slurry seal mixture each year. Once a year, each city street is rated 1 to 10 on road defects and 1 to 100 for an overall rating. Based on these ratings, roads are chosen for repair.
"It's a really good system and a lot of places use it," Schneider said. "You identify the defects rate, how severe that defect is on that block and then it puts all that together for the overall rating of that block."
The amount of time it takes for each slurry seal project varies, but the process remains the same each time.
"We have a slurry seal machine and everything's put on it separately and there is a sled that mixes it all and it just smooths it out over the street," Schneider said. "We don't do the whole street at once. We do the two outer passes each edge first and the street will be closed that day. We open it that night, and the next day we come back and close it to do the middle pass. Then we open it that night and then we'll come back and paint the lines."
"On a good, hot day, once it sets three to four hours, we're really usually pretty good to go," Schneider said. "We close the street first thing in the morning and open them that evening. We have a crew come in and open the street. If your street does get sealed, it'll be closed probably two days, but you'll be able to park at night."
When city workers are taking on road projects, Schneider said that each one takes time.
"If we have to close the street, we apologize but we have to get the stuff done," he said. "We just ask people to be patient and we'll get it open as soon as we possibly can."
