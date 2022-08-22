Keven Schneider

Keven Schneider explains the slurry seal projects taking place all over the city. 

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph drivers will be seeing more closed roads around town in the coming weeks, but the process will lead to improvements for the city's streets.

The city's Streets and Infrastructure Division has begun work on repairing local roads, which will continue until mid-October. Keven Schneider, the superintendent of streets and infrastructure, said the road repairs are thanks in large part to a mixture called slurry seal. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.