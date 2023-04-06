S NOLTE.jpg

Director of Nonacademic Student Services Shannon Nolte talks about the safety measures the district takes to ensure they are prepared in the event of gun violence.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

Like many districts across the nation, the St. Joseph school leaders are constantly taking new measures to ensure their buildings are safe in the event of a shooting.

Shannon Nolte, director of nonacademic student services, has several responsibilities but said one of his biggest priorities is monitoring the safety of all of the schools. He works with emergency crews, school resource officers and their supervisors to continue to update safety measures, which he said he thinks the district is doing a good job at.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.