Like many districts across the nation, the St. Joseph school leaders are constantly taking new measures to ensure their buildings are safe in the event of a shooting.
Shannon Nolte, director of nonacademic student services, has several responsibilities but said one of his biggest priorities is monitoring the safety of all of the schools. He works with emergency crews, school resource officers and their supervisors to continue to update safety measures, which he said he thinks the district is doing a good job at.
“Over the last several years, we’ve modified all the front entrances of the buildings where there’s two checkpoints — there’s an original entrance and then there’s a secondary entrance — and that always goes through an office or goes through a space where it is safe and it’s not open to the rest of the school,” Nolte said. “The person can’t just walk in that door and then just go straight down a hallway or whatever to access students and staff.”
Beyond that, taking additional measures to secure entrances, whether it be with protective materials on glass or concrete barriers, are other priorities the district is looking at.
Directly referencing the most recent mass shooting at the Covenant School in Nashville, Nolte said that most of the doors at entrances across the district are metal with small glass windows that would not allow for similar incidents to occur.
One thing that Nolte has implemented is taking all school resource officers through building walk-throughs to ensure that they are familiar with building layouts if they need to respond to a specific location.
Building maps also are available electronically to law enforcement so floor plans can be easily accessible. Teachers also have been given tools to prepare for instances inside of their buildings.
“Back in February we had a district-wide (development) day, and one of the things we did that day was have an active-shooter training,” Nolte said. “It was a choice, all of the staff that day had a couple of choices, and we conducted this at one of our high schools where the police actually took them through some scenarios of locking down a room, how you would barricade the door, some live scenarios.”
Nolte said he hopes these drills are taken back into each school for practice. Other drills the district does throughout the year are in place to make sure everyone is prepared from all sides, with one drill locking the outside doors to keep people out of the building and then an internal lock with classroom doors. Reunification spots are also designated for emergencies.
“I think the way we communicate within our buildings in a crisis or we communicate to outside agencies is adequate. I think there’s some that could be more updated,” Nolte said. “That communication piece, we just need to make sure we are airtight in that so everybody knows their role.”
The flow of communication and who is in charge of what when something happens is something Nolte said needs improvement.
Jane Frick, a former English professor at Missouri Western State University and a leader of the Persisterhood group, believes that schools can only do so much to prepare for something unpredictable. Her focus is on the legislation that needs to happen to prevent tragedies that have continued throughout the country.
Frick said she is grateful to no longer have young children who would be facing “trauma in a state where the leaders have blinders on” when it comes to gun violence.
“I am sorry that I live in a city that at least once, maybe twice, a year makes money at the Civic Arena by hosting a gun show where they sell weapons of mass destruction,” Frick said. “Because they do that, anyone who is there at the gun show can go out into the neighborhood and sell guns and exchange them without any kind of background check or anything.”
