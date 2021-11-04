Questions have been circling on social media since a disturbance earlier this week where a local driver pulled a school bus into a parking lot but was reluctant to let students off.
While the Tuesday case is under investigation, Apple Bus Company spoke with News-Press NOW about proper procedures and safety measures.
Students are to be dropped only at their school or respective bus stops except in extreme circumstances, said Shawn Woods, director of safety for Apple Bus Company.
“We’re dealing with students, not with independent adults that make their own decisions and live by the consequences of their decisions,” he said. “We’re dealing with students, so there is a protective method to it. We can only drop them off at their authorized stops close to their home.”
Bus stops usually are within 500 feet of students’ homes, which prevents kids from having to walk too far, Woods said.
“If we let them get off at a stop that’s half a mile from their house and they go over to somebody else’s house instead of going home and get into trouble or get hurt or anything like that, we haven’t done everything reasonably possible to deliver them as close to home as we can,” he said.
Other standards fluctuate depending on the district. Some require a parent to pick up kindergartners, while other districts request parents be present for any children younger than third grade, Woods said.
“The general rule of thumb is that the bus driver gets the students to the bus stop and if there’s a student age requirement that requires a parent, that they match that student up with the authorized person to get (students) off the bus,” he said. “Sometimes it will be an older brother or sister that mom or dad has authorized to get the child off the bus, so it just varies.”
The children from Tuesday’s disturbance were released to parents without further issue once St. Joseph police arrived, officials said.
