From Medicare and unemployment benefits to student loans and coronavirus vaccines, scammers will use just about anything to steal people’s information.
Credit card fraud also has been increasing significantly in the past several years. According to the Federal Trade Commission, reports of credit card theft jumped more than 100% from the first quarter of 2019 to 2020. For 2021, the outlook is grim for reducing this type of fraud with the ongoing pandemic.
"Now since the pandemic has gotten worse and everyone is moving online, fraud has even got even worse now," Mason Miranda, a credit industry specialist at Credit Card Insider, said. "They are adapting in different ways to steal our stuff.”
Credit Card Insider released a study in 2020 outlining different conclusions and ways that were found to be successful in mitigating credit card fraud.
Some may associate scamming with those 65 and older. While senior citizens are a common target for fraudulent activity, the study found scammers have been effective going after a younger age group.
“Another big way (younger groups) are getting impacted are through social media with fake posts with fake websites or a URL having something ready to download as a virus and get your information,” Miranda said. “I have seen this plenty of times sending out-of-the-blue messages requesting money.”
The most common scamming method for older citizens is via phone call. But there is one similarity between all of these methods, which is trying to invoke a quick reaction. Using words such as "urgent" or "stolen," can make people concerned about the security of their information.
Credit Card Insider provides a good tip to use when coming across one of these quick-reaction messages.
“Just take your time,” Miranda said. “Just take a step back, you can worry about it , but do your research. I can assure you even Google will make you aware if it is legit or not.”
The study also lists several other options and methods to make sure that your credit card information is safe, like using Google or Apple Pay and keeping track of your week-to-week transactions. For more information on the study and ways to stay secure, visit creditcardinsider.com.