Everyone receives scam calls. It’s one of those annoying occurrences that can happen daily. And with the increase of technology, scammers are using new tactics to trick victims, including spoof calls.
Spoofing is when someone uses an app or another interface to change the number that shows on a caller ID. This allows the scammer to pretend to be someone they aren’t and lower the defenses of the victim.
“I’d get eight to 12 calls a day, and they would come like 816-248,” said Michael Eivins, a local resident. “I screenshot a lot of the phone numbers, and I would call them and say, ‘Hey, someone’s using your phone number, and what they were doing is spoofing it.’”
Spoofing typically uses similar ZIP codes, but scammers have been known to spoof a specific number to go along with their scam. For example, the St. Joseph Police Department number has been spoofed a couple times.
“We’ve had that happen recently in the past few weeks, where it looks like the phone number is coming from our local police department’s number,” said Ken Schroeder, the financial crimes detective for the St. Joseph Police Department. “They tell you that they’re so-and-so from the police department, they’re working with the Texas Rangers and yes, this is a legitimate case they’re working and you need to cooperate, which then scares people.”
Situations like these are used as a fear tactic.
“When somebody calls you and identifies himself as an officer or a federal agent, I think that’s enough to scare about anybody, and you want to do what you need to do to comply,” Schroeder said.
However, most cases involve scammers using a ZIP code similar to your own, knowing you are more likely to answer.
“They spoof the first six numbers of your phone and attempt to make it look more normal, to make you a little bit more at ease to answer the phone,” said Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson in the Missouri Attorney General’s office. “Then when you answer the phone, that’s when the high-pressure sales tactics begin, and they try to coax you into buying a certain product or giving up personal information.”
The Missouri Attorney General’s office has implemented multiple tactics to combat scam robocalls, including a no-call registry, consumer complaint reports, lawsuits and education through press releases.
“It’s sort of a two-parter,” Nuelle said about the attorney general’s response to scam calls. “Implementing front-end technology and education to stop the calls or inform people what these calls will look like. Also, when we get a lot of complaints to go after them via lawsuits or other action.”
But nothing is 100% foolproof. Many people who have added their number to the no-call list still receive calls from telemarketers.
“I’m on that no-call list, and I still get numerous calls,” said Schroeder. “I’m not sure how well that system works. The only thing you can do is hang up. I mean, you can block numbers all day long and they just change the digits and keep calling from a different number.”
Battling scam calls can seem hopeless, and sometimes the only way to combat them is with caution.
“If they (scammers) leave numbers, don’t necessarily call back a number that they give you,” Schroeder said. “Google that number, go online, look in a phonebook — whatever you have access to — to verify that number that you’re calling is real and not a number somebody left you.”
“But in today’s world with technology, it’s making it pretty easy for these criminals to take advantage of people, especially if you want to trust a number that’s calling as a legitimate number, when it may not be,” Schroeder said.
Scam calls aren’t going to end. In fact, they are likely to increase with technology. This is why most of the burden falls on the recipient to stay vigilant.
“There’s no silver bullet to it,” Nuelle said. “But with us on the enforcement side and the education side, and then with consumers being vigilant on their side, I think that’s a pretty good defense against these robocallers.”